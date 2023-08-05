Why Does Sleeping Feel So Good? | Barbara O’Neill

In this episode, Barbara O’Neill discusses two more essential factors for optimal health: temperance and rest. Temperance is about moderation in good things and abstinence from harmful things. What are 10 things that should never enter your body, even though they’re socially acceptable? You might be surprised. Why does sleeping feel so good? Learn about the tasks completed by your brain and body during the different sleep cycles. Find out how to encourage getting enough high-quality sleep, hear about the weekly Sabbath rest God designed for humanity, and the things that interfere with getting adequate rest. New How To Country Channel Link: / @howtocountry5591 New Truth Matters Shorts Channel Link:: / @truthmatters-shorts744 AD Shorts Channel Link: / @adshorts2428 Donate to Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.o... For Uncensored Content Watch on ADtv: https://adtv.watch Visit our website: http://amazingdiscoveries.org Join Us at Our Next Event! https://events.amazingdiscoveries.org/

