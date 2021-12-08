New Zealand Prime Minister Admits: “There’s No End Point to the Vaccination Program”

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Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tells the plebs that they must take never ending clot shots every few months until they are dead. Question: What would happen if someone threw a bucket of water on this woman?
https://rumble.com/vqccax--new-zealand-prime-minister-jacinda-ardern-theres-no-end-point-to-the-vacci.html