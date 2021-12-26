Christmas In The UK & Europe Plus Top WORLD NEWS! 12/26/2021

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What are some of your country's favorite Christmas traditions and did you embrace them this year or were you forced to hide away?
For many, Christmas wouldn't be complete without witnessing or taking part in a performance of Handel's "Messiah." Handel is believed to have composed "Messiah" in only 24 days. Many believe it was divinely inspired. One music scholar described the number of errors in the 259-page score as incredibly low for a composition of its length. It's said that Handel never left his house during those three weeks, and a friend who visited discovered him sobbing with intense emotion. After he wrote the "Hallelujah" chorus, Handel was quoted as saying, "I did think I did see all Heaven before me, and the great God Himself."
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