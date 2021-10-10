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Vaccines, Covid, Viruses - Information Mix - Anéeka of Temmer
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13 views • October 10, 2021
In this video I share with you the mix of conversations that Robert and I have had recently with Aneeka about the variety of topics related to Covid, vaccines, viruses etc. The video is also a recopilation of great number of questions from the public. Also included are the short and precise answers Aneeka provided to Robert´s audience in one of his latest live transmissions on Twitch. Some of the topics discussed:
Vaccines and NWO
PCRs
Can my high frequency protect me?
Can vaccines be cleansed?
Why even a MED POD cannot cleanse the vaccine?
How to protect against the vaccinated?
How do viruses work?
Why can there be no vaccine against viruses?
Questions from the public
Aneeka´s answers from Robert´s Live
Vaccines and NWO
PCRs
Can my high frequency protect me?
Can vaccines be cleansed?
Why even a MED POD cannot cleanse the vaccine?
How to protect against the vaccinated?
How do viruses work?
Why can there be no vaccine against viruses?
Questions from the public
Aneeka´s answers from Robert´s Live
Keywords
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