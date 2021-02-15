UK : Red list countries: Full list of 33 ‘high risk’ hotel quarantine countries – and what travel rules explained

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Red list countries: Full list of 33 ‘high risk’ hotel quarantine countries – and what travel rules explained:
https://inews.co.uk/inews-lifestyle/travel/red-list-countries-hotel-quarantine-33-high-risk-full-new-travel-rules-explained-859247
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OyoV1umg0MA
You News UK