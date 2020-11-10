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BREAKING_ City government whistle blower in contact with FBI alleging backdating ballots in Michiga
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46 views • November 10, 2020
A lot of questions have been raised over the November 3rd presidential election. Because of the volume of questions, Just the News in partnership with Real America's Voice have launched a partnership to independently review the returns from a select number of counties in the most contested swing states. How that examination will be executed is given in this short video.
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