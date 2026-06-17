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Do you need to know about the blood to get saved?
Robertbreaker
Robertbreaker
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Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the importance of KNOWING ABOUT THE BLOOD OF JESUS and presenting it to lost sinners when the gospel is preached, for the blood is to be the object of our faith (Rom. 3:25) and is more than just the mechanics of salvation. He also shows how his old Bible School Teacher once said that you have to understand "fully" about the blood before you can be saved. He then shows how some today preach heresy, by stating: "The Blood not in 1 Cor. 15:1-4" "Preaching the blood too hard makes it your idol." "You don't have to hear or know about the blood to get saved." "The Blood's not important." He further shows scriptures that prove the blood of Jesus is the only way to be saved, and one's faith should be in Jesus' atoning work for salvation. How can anyone leave it out and be taken seriously?

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy