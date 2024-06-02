BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Mc legal person and you 34 million deceived and growing - Eternally Aware
America at War
148 followers
Follow
64 views • 11 months ago

Eternal VIGILANCE is required to preserve Freedom folks!

And we have NOT been very vigilant!


It's time that all changes...

And it will ONLY CHANGE when you are educated about the SCAM of "Law"


You heard me correctly... The "LAW" as you know it, and the Judiciary who practices it, IS A COMPLETE AND TOTAL SCAM!!!


It's nothing more than a #Fraud based control system used to enact #Slavery on the the people of the world who have been brainwashed into accepting it!


Well I DON'T accept it, and neither should you!

Eternally Aware don't accept it.....


Listen to him and you may actually learn something!

Then "Like" and subscribe to his channel and then SHARE IT!


Without educating the masses about how they were duped into slavery.....

They will continue cheering on their masters to brutalize their neighbors!


We need to actually EDUCATE the people...

Not brainwash them into accepting slavery, the way PUBLIC SCHOOLS do!


original video:

https://youtu.be/zQH1UqXtQjA?list=PLdbbH2o_ElKq5QjMQc8goaaJGReigkiqu


Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!


Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692


Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker


BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/


Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0


UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503


Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw


You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

Keywords
politicseviltruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudcorporation
