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BASES2017 Antoinette Lyons Glynn Atlantis-Ireland-Egypt-Connection
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28 views • February 03, 2022
BASES2017 in Dublin, with Irish - Egyptian researcher Antoinette Lyons Glynn goes into rare detail on the connection Ireland has with Egypt in the East, and the ancient Atlantis connection to the west.
Please also refer to Ireland Land of the Pharaohs, a rare book from the late Andrew Power.
Part of a packed Dublin international conference, held in Dublin, in summer 2017.
Please also refer to Ireland Land of the Pharaohs, a rare book from the late Andrew Power.
Part of a packed Dublin international conference, held in Dublin, in summer 2017.
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