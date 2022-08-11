Suspect in Serial Muslim Killings Condemned by Biden & Harris Revealed to Be Muslim - Jack Posobiec, 081122

Human Events Daily on YT posted this video this today, 081122. Description with this video from there.

Get the full episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_v9Z... The suspect involved in serial muslim killings ended up not being a white supremacist like Biden and Kamala had hoped for - turns out he was also Muslim. Here's your Daily dose of Human Events with @JackPosobiec ○ All Links ► http://bit.ly/TurningPointUSA • Shop ► https://bit.ly/2OvdKme • Join ► https://bit.ly/392v4Io • Donate ► https://bit.ly/2ZvWmDT

