Suspect in Serial Muslim Killings Condemned by Biden & Harris Revealed to Be Muslim - Jack Posobiec, 081122

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Human Events Daily on YT posted this video this today, 081122. Description with this video from there.
Get the full episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_v9Z...
The suspect involved in serial muslim killings ended up not being a white supremacist like Biden and Kamala had hoped for - turns out he was also Muslim.
Here's your Daily dose of Human Events with @JackPosobiec
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