🔥 De Jean-Michel à Brigitte Trogneux, mensonges à l'Elysée [PDF]
YouTube & Merdias Censorship
Published 16 hours ago

http://pressibus.free.fr/gen/trogneux/index.html

Edité en PDF car cette page risque fort bien de disparaitre (sur ordre...) à un moment donné...

Puis sauvegardé ici, au cas où...:

https://web.archive.org/web/20240406203518/http://pressibus.free.fr/gen/trogneux/index.html#rouge1


Introduction : ce n'est pas une rumeur mais un solide dossier: #brigittegate


⬇️ Vous pouvez télécharger ce dossier au format pdf (inclus Post-Scriptum jusqu'au 27 mars 2024)

http://pressibus.free.fr/gen/trogneux/brigitte2.pdf

Ici:

https://odysee.com/@LugNassad:8/brigitte2:4

ou ici, au cas où...:

https://web.archive.org/web/20240406203518/http://pressibus.free.fr/gen/trogneux/brigitte2.pdf

Keywords
politicshistorysciences

