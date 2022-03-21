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X22 Report A 03. 21. 22.
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90 views • March 21, 2022
Ep. 2731a - The Economic Narrative Just Boomeranged On [JB] & The [CB]
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The [CB] is trying to control the narrative and explain what you can do without during the gas crisis. The problem with this is that we don't, Trump showed the way on how the country can be energy independent. The people see past this and they know the truth, boomerang.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Tap Into Ancient Anti-Aging Secrets With Ageless Body: 🍑🥑🍇
http://agewithx22.com
😍 Get 51% Off by Clicking Here ^^^
The [CB] is trying to control the narrative and explain what you can do without during the gas crisis. The problem with this is that we don't, Trump showed the way on how the country can be energy independent. The people see past this and they know the truth, boomerang.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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