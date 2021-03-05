© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Voice of Reason 5/3/21 Who Can You Believe About Covid 19?
Follow
0
Share
Report
104 views • May 04, 2021
When the narrative about the Covid 19 "vaccines" remains polarized between the mainstream vs integrative medicine, the resulting confusion and frustration leads to indecision and panic. Add censorship to this equation and the result will lead a more one sided narrative that encourages more fear, acquiescence, and ultimately obedience. Sadly, both the mainstream and integrative physicians tend to exaggerate their points of view, but the mainstream controls nearly all the press and that is where most people form their opinions.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.