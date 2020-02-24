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2# Dr Warren Farrell author of The Boy Crisis
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Dr. Warren Farrell has been chosen by the Financial Times as one of the world’s top 100 thought leaders, and by the Center for World Spirituality (in 2011) as one of the world’s spiritual leaders. His books are published in over 50 countries, and in 15 languages. They include two award-winning international best-sellers, Why Men Are The Way They Are plus The Myth of Male Power.
Dr. Farrell is currently the Chair of the Commission to Create a White House Council on Boys to Men, and is co-authoring Boys to Men with John Gray (Mars/Venus).
Please visit Dr Warren Farrell's site at https://warrenfarrell.com/
www.facebook.com/dadtalktoday
Support us on Patreon
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Dr. Farrell is currently the Chair of the Commission to Create a White House Council on Boys to Men, and is co-authoring Boys to Men with John Gray (Mars/Venus).
Please visit Dr Warren Farrell's site at https://warrenfarrell.com/
www.facebook.com/dadtalktoday
Support us on Patreon
www.patreon.com/dadtalktoday
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