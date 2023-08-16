Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ben Harnwell: The Asia Times Reports of “Mutinies” Among Ukrainian Troops
channel image
GalacticStorm
2088 Subscribers
Shop now
40 views
Published 15 hours ago

Steve Bannon War Room | Ben Harnwell: The Asia Times Reports of “Mutinies” Among Ukrainian Troops


“There also have been reports of Ukrainian units refusing to fight… information on such mutinies has been suppressed […] No one can say for sure whether Ukraine’s military still supports Zelensky, but as more and more cracks appear in Kiev, it is a good bet that they may take matters into their own hands.” [Asia Times]


The Mainstream Media is far too busy massaging Americans for the next $24bn hit that President Magoo is about to levy on them to actually inform people of the contemporary situation on the ground.


Sources:


https://www.dailysignal.com/2023/08/09/us-aid-to-ukraine-amounts-to-900-per-american-household-economist-says/


https://www.semafor.com/article/08/14/2023/wagner-and-iran-are-turning-belarus-into-a-new-front-in-europe


https://asiatimes.com/2023/08/ground-softening-for-big-russian-offensive/


https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/ukraines-odesa-opens-few-beaches-first-time-since-russian-invasion-2023-08-12/


https://www.globalconstructionreview.com/design-winner-announced-for-standardised-family-housing-units-in-ukraine/


***


Hi there folks, thanks for watching!

I’m Benjamin Harnwell, International Editor of “Steve Bannon’s WarRoom” — the Number 1 ranked US political podcast.


Follow me on the world’s greatest social media app at https://gettr.com/user/harnwell


Aired On: 8/15/23


Keywords
war roomukrainesteve bannonzelenskymutinyben harnwell

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket