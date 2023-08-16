Steve Bannon War Room | Ben Harnwell: The Asia Times Reports of “Mutinies” Among Ukrainian Troops
“There also have been reports of Ukrainian units refusing to fight… information on such mutinies has been suppressed […] No one can say for sure whether Ukraine’s military still supports Zelensky, but as more and more cracks appear in Kiev, it is a good bet that they may take matters into their own hands.” [Asia Times]
The Mainstream Media is far too busy massaging Americans for the next $24bn hit that President Magoo is about to levy on them to actually inform people of the contemporary situation on the ground.
Sources:
https://www.dailysignal.com/2023/08/09/us-aid-to-ukraine-amounts-to-900-per-american-household-economist-says/
https://www.semafor.com/article/08/14/2023/wagner-and-iran-are-turning-belarus-into-a-new-front-in-europe
https://asiatimes.com/2023/08/ground-softening-for-big-russian-offensive/
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/ukraines-odesa-opens-few-beaches-first-time-since-russian-invasion-2023-08-12/
https://www.globalconstructionreview.com/design-winner-announced-for-standardised-family-housing-units-in-ukraine/
***
Hi there folks, thanks for watching!
I’m Benjamin Harnwell, International Editor of “Steve Bannon’s WarRoom” — the Number 1 ranked US political podcast.
Follow me on the world’s greatest social media app at https://gettr.com/user/harnwell
Aired On: 8/15/23
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.