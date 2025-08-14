JOIN US TONIGHT | MICHAEL S GIBSON WITH BP. LARRY GAITERS | LIVE PODCAST | THE UNSEEN WAR: TRUTH, POWER & GLOBAL DECEPTION

In a world where lies are packaged as truth and manipulation hides in plain sight, two fearless voices unite to shatter the illusion. Michael S. Gibson and Bishop Larry Gaiters are coming together for a one-night-only live podcast to expose the forces shaping our reality, the hidden power structures pulling the strings, and the deception keeping the masses asleep.





This is more than a conversation — it’s a call to awaken, to see beyond the headlines, and to reclaim the power that has always been yours.





📅 August 14, 6 PM

🔗 Reserve your seat before it’s too late:

https://ocdbizsolutions.com/products/the-unseen-war?_pos=1&_sid=358e48d19&_ss=r





The battle for truth is here. Will you stand on the sidelines… or step into the fight?