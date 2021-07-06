DR. SAMUEL WHITE: WHY I HAD TO RESIGN MY ‘JOB FOR LIFE’ AS A GP

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All The Honest News Fit To Publish
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Dr. Samuel White
https://twitter.com/drsamuelwhite_
Whistle-Blowing Doctor's Open Letter To The Head Of The NHS
Dr. Sam White is a Hampshire-based General Practitioner (GP) focusing on functional and holistic medicine.
https://off-guardian.org/2021/07/03/whistle-blowing-doctors-open-letter-to-the-head-of-the-nhs
EarthNewspaper.com
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Mark John Robert David Elsis
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MarkRElsis.com
Articles And Other Creations
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/ArticlesAndOtherCreationsByMarkRElsis
Worldwide Excess Mortality Rate In 2020
Contrary to what most people believe because of the non-stop media brainwashing,
2020 had a proportionately normal year-over-year increase in the excess mortality rate.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/WorldwideExcessMortalityRateIn2020
There Will Be 72,556 Extra Suicides This Year In The United States Because Of The Massive Unemployment
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/ThereWillBe72556ExtraSuicidesThisYear
John Fitzgerald Kennedy Timeline
The Most Comprehensive Timeline On John Fitzgerald Kennedy
by Mark R. Elsis
https://November221963.com
A Violent Insane Asylum
by Mark R. Elsis
https://GoogleCensorship.com
The Day The United States Died
Thursday, June 6, 1968
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheDayTheUnitedStatesDied
The Last Significant Person That Had To Be Assassinated
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheLastSignificantPersonThatHadToBeAssassinated
American Exceptionalism
Fifty Ways The American Dream Has Become A Nightmare
by Mark R. Elsis
https://AmericanExceptionalism.net
Love Communities
For Our Future Generations
by Mark R. Elsis
https://LoveCommunities.com
Resonate Love
144 Poems
by Mark R. Elsis
https://ResonateLove.net
Meetings And Stories
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Extinction
by Mark R. Elsis
https://LoveCommunities.com/Extinction
911 Trial
by Mark R. Elsis
https://911Trial.com
Stand Down
Exposing NORAD's Wag The 911 Window Dressing Tale
by Mark R. Elsis
https://StandDown.net
Holocaust Revisionism
by Mark R. Elsis
https://HolocaustRevisionism.com
Hitler's Peace Plans
by Mark R. Elsis
https://HitlersPeacePlans.com
Deputy Führer Rudolf Hess
A Courageous Hero For Peace
by Mark R. Elsis
https://RudolfHess.net
Homo Sapiens Population Is Crashing
Culling The Herd Since 1987
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Depopulation
Stolen Election
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/StolenElection
Future Generations
by Mark R. Elsis
https://FutureGenerations.com
We Have Passed The Point Of Sustainability
Zero Population Growth Will Occur Between 2020 To 2029
by Mark R. Elsis
https://Overpopulation.Lovearth.net
Rainforests Biodiversity Scale Of Destruction
by Mark R. Elsis
https://Rainforests.Lovearth.net
Climate Change Denial
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/ClimateChangeDenial
Who Authorized The Assassination Of John Lennon?
by Mark R. Elsis
https://John-Lennon.net
Las Vegas Shooting
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/LasVegasShooting
47 Days Of Murder By Israel
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/47DaysOfMurderByIsrael
Good Friday, April 6, 1917
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/GoodFridayApril61917
Kent State, Monday, May 4, 1970
Monday, May 4, 2020
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/KentStateMondayMay41970
Thank You Dad
by Mark R. Elsis
https://Lovearth.net/ThankYouDad
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