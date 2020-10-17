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Vagabond
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15 views • October 17, 2020
From "Archives, B-Sides and Oddments" seanosongs 2016
Written/recorded October-December 2016, Kitchener/Fergus ON
Remastered May 2020, The Cave, Vancouver, BC
James 1:2-8, 4:4-8
Cover art: "Rhinoceros," Albrecht Dürer (German) 1515
Lyrics/download:
https://incidentalmusic.bandcamp.com/track/vagabond
Full album:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/album/archives-b-sides-oddments
Written/recorded October-December 2016, Kitchener/Fergus ON
Remastered May 2020, The Cave, Vancouver, BC
James 1:2-8, 4:4-8
Cover art: "Rhinoceros," Albrecht Dürer (German) 1515
Lyrics/download:
https://incidentalmusic.bandcamp.com/track/vagabond
Full album:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/album/archives-b-sides-oddments
Keywords
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