The Allied Air Power Of D-Day

Operation Overlord was the codename for the Allied invasion of Normandy during World War II, which began on June 6, 1944, known as D-Day. This operation marked the start of the liberation of German-occupied Western Europe and involved the largest amphibious invasion in history, with over 156,000 troops landing on the beaches of Normandy. This video provides an overview of the specific impact of aviation on D-Day. Libraero.com is an application that fuses aircraft specifications and information with the events that occurred for each. Enhanced with a timeline, each aircraft that was involved in Operation Overlord can be reviewed in detail. Both British and American aircraft were involved.
British:
Vickers Wellington at www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=166
Bristol Blenheim at www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=167
Short Stirling at www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=149
Handley Page Halifax at www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=150
Armstrong Whitworth Albemarle at www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=146
Horsa Glider at www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=151
Hamilton Glider at www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=154
American:
B-26 Marauder at www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=158
C-47 Skytrain / Douglas Dakota at www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=144
Waco CG-4 at www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=145
0:00Introduction
01:02D-Day Strategy
01:33Ally Aircraft in D-Day
03:15Aviation-related Deception Operations
05:07Aviation-related Battle Operations
09:50Aviation-related Follow-on Missions