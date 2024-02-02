Rep. James Comer: The White House is obstructing evidence of Biden's corruption

NEWSMAX | On Wednesday's episode of "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Rep. James Comer joins to discuss more details in the Biden corruption allegations, talks about President Joe Biden's interactions with former Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Viktor Shokin, explains Jim Biden's involvement in the Biden corruption allegations, and more on NEWSMAX.













Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.













Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.