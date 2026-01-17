BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Police are Freemasons - A Call For an Uprising
America at War
America at War
155 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
107 views • 22 hours ago

The bottom line is that you are ruled over by Satan's minions!

If they hold a political position, or one in the Judiciary or Policing....

Chances are quite good they are Freemasons!


Did you know that the Judge's "Gavel" is a Freemasonic symbol? It is


The "Fraternal Order of Police" represents Police across the country and right on their logo, which happens to be a Pentagram, is the "All Seeing Eye of Lucifer"


I mean what do they have to do?

Draw you a map?


Head over to "A Call for an Uprising" and show your support by liking his videos and subscribing to his channel... Before he gets censored again


original video:


THEY'RE ADMITTING THAT THE POLICE ARE FREEMASONS BUT IT'S ALL BY DESIGN TO BRING IN A.I. GOVERNANCE!

https://youtu.be/oMnbnAYgW-s

Keywords
politicseviltruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudcorporation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump declares war on Tech Giants to halt soaring electric bills, forces data centers to fund new power plants

Trump declares war on Tech Giants to halt soaring electric bills, forces data centers to fund new power plants

Lance D Johnson
&#8220;Absolute Healing&#8221; on BrightU: Hospital protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic were knowingly LETHAL

“Absolute Healing” on BrightU: Hospital protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic were knowingly LETHAL

Jacob Thomas
U.S. moves to break China&#8217;s stranglehold on the elements powering the future, establishing &#8220;Strategic Resilience Reserve&#8221;

U.S. moves to break China’s stranglehold on the elements powering the future, establishing “Strategic Resilience Reserve”

Lance D Johnson
Senate sends three-bill spending package to White House after bipartisan vote

Senate sends three-bill spending package to White House after bipartisan vote

Laura Harris
New charges for a political survivor: Timoshenko entangled in vote-buying probe amid Kyiv crisis

New charges for a political survivor: Timoshenko entangled in vote-buying probe amid Kyiv crisis

Zoey Sky
Behind the protests and threats: Iran and Israel convey &#8220;no first strike&#8221; pledge via Putin

Behind the protests and threats: Iran and Israel convey “no first strike” pledge via Putin

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy