Police are Freemasons - A Call For an Uprising

The bottom line is that you are ruled over by Satan's minions!

If they hold a political position, or one in the Judiciary or Policing....

Chances are quite good they are Freemasons!





Did you know that the Judge's "Gavel" is a Freemasonic symbol? It is





The "Fraternal Order of Police" represents Police across the country and right on their logo, which happens to be a Pentagram, is the "All Seeing Eye of Lucifer"





I mean what do they have to do?

Draw you a map?





THEY'RE ADMITTING THAT THE POLICE ARE FREEMASONS BUT IT'S ALL BY DESIGN TO BRING IN A.I. GOVERNANCE!

