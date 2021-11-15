© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report A 11. 14. 21.
Follow
0
Share
Report
200 views • November 15, 2021
Ep. 2627a - Economic Conspiracy No More, The [CB] Is No Longer Hiding Their Plan
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
As the economy implodes, the [CB]/[DS] are spinning the story trying to control the narrative that this is the new normal, this is the same tactic Obama used. People see the inflation, they are not fooled. [JB] nominee Saule said the quiet part out loud, there will be no banks the [CB] will have full control.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
As the economy implodes, the [CB]/[DS] are spinning the story trying to control the narrative that this is the new normal, this is the same tactic Obama used. People see the inflation, they are not fooled. [JB] nominee Saule said the quiet part out loud, there will be no banks the [CB] will have full control.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.