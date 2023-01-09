Create New Account
Mental Hell to Mental Wellness Psychologist Stacey McDonald Helps Reclaim Your Sanity
Stacey McDonald was just a child when her father began exhibiting symptoms of schizophrenia. Her father’s frightening behaviors that followed changed her life forever, and have inspired her life’s work. Stacey is an author, speaker, and psychologist who wrote the ground-shaking book, The Gospel of Mental Health: From Mental Hell to Mental Wellness. Stacey touches on the underlying causes of depression and shares insight into the misconceptions that Christians and churches perpetuate about mental health problems. Stacey also reminds us that an attitude of gratitude is the most impactful game-changer when it comes to combating depression for Christ followers. 



TAKEAWAYS


You cannot punish yourself for the sins that you have committed - instead Christ calls us to repent and change our ways


Social media and the constant negative news robs us of our peace and joy


We struggle to find peace when we are willingly choosing to subscribe to chaos 


The Gospel of Mental Health also includes a workbook for those who want to work through specific challenges and create personal prayers 



