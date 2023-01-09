Mental Hell to Mental Wellness Psychologist Stacey McDonald Helps Reclaim Your Sanity

Stacey McDonald was just a child when her father began exhibiting symptoms of schizophrenia. Her father’s frightening behaviors that followed changed her life forever, and have inspired her life’s work. Stacey is an author, speaker, and psychologist who wrote the ground-shaking book, The Gospel of Mental Health: From Mental Hell to Mental Wellness. Stacey touches on the underlying causes of depression and shares insight into the misconceptions that Christians and churches perpetuate about mental health problems. Stacey also reminds us that an attitude of gratitude is the most impactful game-changer when it comes to combating depression for Christ followers.







TAKEAWAYS





You cannot punish yourself for the sins that you have committed - instead Christ calls us to repent and change our ways





Social media and the constant negative news robs us of our peace and joy





We struggle to find peace when we are willingly choosing to subscribe to chaos





The Gospel of Mental Health also includes a workbook for those who want to work through specific challenges and create personal prayers







