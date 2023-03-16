Create New Account
Gay and lesbian daycare centers in Berlin: Are pedophilia-networks still active? Bright red alert! | www.kla.tv/25430
Kla.TV - English
Published Yesterday

The largest pedophilia scandal in German post-war history has not been clarified yet. There are thousands of files still lying in the cellars of Berlin’s Senate. Coincidence? The following broadcast sheds light on the background to why the action-alliance “Demofüralle” is taking such a vehement action against the opening of two gay and lesbian daycare centers in Berlin.

👉 https://kla.tv/25430


