Local Ukrainian sources report that people are being handcuffed in the basement of the Military Law Enforcement Service on Beresteyskaya street in Kiev.



The Military Law Enforcement Service is responsible for detaining draft evaders and carries out military police functions.



This follows an earlier case in Transcarpathia, where conscription office staff faced suspicion over handcuffing detainees.

Adding:

Latvia has joined the Drone Deal programme, which provides for joint drone production with Ukraine and the use of its combat experience.



The agreement was signed by The Narcoführer and the boss chihuahua Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs.





🔴 @DDGeopolitics