Taking Jesus to the Streets - Pastor Joseph Sazyc

Pastor Joe Sazyc from Port Huron Assembly of God, shares his faith journey from typical college kid to Campus Pastor at the University of Michigan to Detroit Pastor in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods. Then by Divine intervention, he became Pastor of Port Huron Assembly of God where he is on a mission to revolutionize the 1962 radical, Marxist "Port Huron Statement" to the "Port Huron Restatement," a calling to the people to be a bridge between heaven and earth.





