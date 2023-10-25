Create New Account
'FEDERAL IS BUYING ALL THE DEBT DAH!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
THE INSANE FEDERAL RESERVE IS BUYING ALL OF DEBT IN PRINTING MONEY OUT OF NOTHING. OTHERWISE THE FINANCIAL CRASH SHOULD HAVE HAPPENED YEARS AGO. AMERICA IS BANKRUPT AND THE CRASH IS COMING FASTER THAN YOU THINK. AMERICA IS A DEAD MAN WALKING NOW. CIVIL WAR WILL EXPLODE AND IF YOU DON'T HAVE GUNS AND PREPS YOU'RE SCREWED...WAKEUP!

militaryufoocculteconomyreligionwarhistorynew world ordersatanismstock marketsexend timesdevil sign

