Technasma Cymatics Russian Scientists Odysee Archive

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Music in this video
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Song
Main Theme From "Missing" (2003 Re-Master)
Artist
Vangelis
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Universal Music Group International); Wixen Music Publishing, Inc., LatinAutor - UMPG, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., Muserk Rights Management, UMPG Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutorPerf, Sony ATV Publishing, LatinAutor, and 10 Music Rights Societies