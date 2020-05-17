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The Truth Behind the COVID-19 Curtain backed by Science & Biology 101
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701 views • May 17, 2020
Join Charlene as she interviews Dr Zach Bush. Dr Zach covers the truth behind the COVID 19 smoke screen and gives a compelling case backed by science and biology. This is one interview you don't want to miss. In fact, when you watch it, you'll want to watch it again. Please share it far and wide so that others can understand the truth behind the COVID-19 curtain.
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