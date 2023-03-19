"A TIME TO REPENT!!" [COME OUT OF SIN IMMEDIATELY]

This video is real-time, full-on edification stressing holiness and complete commitment to Yah the Almighty, the only wise and everlasting God.





----------------------------------------------------------------

This video is strong meat for whoever will listen. It is the heart of God for ALL PEOPLE, ANY PEOPLE- REPENT OF SIN & COME UP THE MOUNT OF GOD. Yah spoke to me strongly today- very strong and so plain- whoever will not depart from sin wrath is determined for you. It is a miserable thing to follow your physical urges until they put you in damnation; it is an equal tragedy to be an "onlooker" instead of an active participant in your own life, contending earnestly for the faith that God has entrusted to you. God is moving higher and it's not EASY to go higher- it requires effort, sacrifice, rest, renewal, keeping your eyes above the trials and tumult of the day, taking a break where you need it and getting back to it again. His yoke is easy and His burden is light, His Spirit will guide us up the mountain so let us WORK OUT OUR SALVATION, O YOU PEOPLE OF GOD.



