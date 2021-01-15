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URGENT EMERGENCY PRAYER FOR AMERICA - 01/15/2021
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20 views • January 15, 2021
Prophet Leslie was given the recipe for Christian VICTORY!
We MUST pray ON OUR FACE [Not standing or kneeling] for:
4 days to get 4 years to get 40 years! That is good news!!!!
Pray for 4 days to get 4 more years for Trump to get 40 more years for America!
We MUST pray ON OUR FACE [Not standing or kneeling] for:
4 days to get 4 years to get 40 years! That is good news!!!!
Pray for 4 days to get 4 more years for Trump to get 40 more years for America!
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