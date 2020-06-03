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"Chip" Tatum Interview by Ted Gunderson
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263 views • June 03, 2020
• "Chip" Tatum Interview by Ted Gunderson
Dois Gene "Chip" Tatum claims to have been an assassin for George H. W. Bush who quit in 1992 after Bush ordered him to "neutralize" Ross Perot (a word he specifically clarified did not necessarily mean "assassinate", but included "intimidate" or "blackmail"). Tatum reportedly became active as a whistleblower in 1995 after being charged with treason.
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Dois Gene "Chip" Tatum claims to have been an assassin for George H. W. Bush who quit in 1992 after Bush ordered him to "neutralize" Ross Perot (a word he specifically clarified did not necessarily mean "assassinate", but included "intimidate" or "blackmail"). Tatum reportedly became active as a whistleblower in 1995 after being charged with treason.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Follow on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/truthernetworks
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