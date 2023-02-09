Flight over the construction site Parnassus (St. Petersburg) (building)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVhdxZf4G-Q

Construction (building) is in full swing, we will fly aboard a drone to cheerful music.Parnassus under construction from above, St. Petersburg. Drone video.

The historical district in the north of St. Petersburg, the largest residential complex (Northern Valley) overlooking the Shuvalovsky Park.





Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg





Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884

https://shipshard.blogspot.com

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://coub.com/violettawennman

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman





All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws



