Flight over the construction site Parnassus (St. Petersburg) (building)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVhdxZf4G-Q
Construction (building) is in full swing, we will fly aboard a drone to cheerful music.Parnassus under construction from above, St. Petersburg. Drone video.
The historical district in the north of St. Petersburg, the largest residential complex (Northern Valley) overlooking the Shuvalovsky Park.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://coub.com/violettawennman
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.