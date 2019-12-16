DTR Ep 26: The Moon Hoax

This episode discusses some of the proof that man is yet to set foot on the Moon. We deal with the inner challenges of believing the truth as defended by the patriotic ego. Learn about the money machine that is NASA as they attempt to take the world population for another hoax known as the Mars Missions. It’s all fake, and it’s time that we demand our children are taught the truth about what we can and cannot do so that our children can finally get the job done.Join the Deep Thoughts Radio YouTube Channel:All new REMASTERED Season One:Find all the links and formats on our official website:Join us on Facebook:Join us on Twitter:Want early access to videos? Join us on Patreon:Above all, thank you for listening to Deep Thoughts Radio. Help us rebuild society from the bottom up with citizens who can think for themselves.