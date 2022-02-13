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'Satancon 2022' BAPHOMET U.S.A (and the World!) Satanic Temple ARRIVES! [12.02.2022]
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72 views • February 13, 2022
60 Minutes Australia: Satan's Children... (1989) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wq3WTCbeyNat/
The Satanic Temple will be hosting "SatanCon" from February 11-13, 2022. The three-day event will take place in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Satanic Temple recently sued Scottsdale, AZ, for refusing to allow the organization the opportunity to deliver an invocation before its city council meetings.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=satancon+2022&;t=h_&ia=web
Nephtali1981 - 47 minutes ago:
God Bless! I apologize for a few audio issues while editing. Thanks for ALL you do. Thanks for the prayers for Skyler and our family. You are too kind, and I appreciate you more than you know family. Have an excellent weekend!!! https://www.tfgministries.com [email protected] PS: I apologize that I have been distant or not communicating as fast as usual. It's been a busy and rough week but God is awesome always!
1,112 views Feb 12, 2022
Nephtali1981
137K subscribers
https://youtu.be/vDH75NtXQUE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
The Satanic Temple will be hosting "SatanCon" from February 11-13, 2022. The three-day event will take place in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Satanic Temple recently sued Scottsdale, AZ, for refusing to allow the organization the opportunity to deliver an invocation before its city council meetings.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=satancon+2022&;t=h_&ia=web
Nephtali1981 - 47 minutes ago:
God Bless! I apologize for a few audio issues while editing. Thanks for ALL you do. Thanks for the prayers for Skyler and our family. You are too kind, and I appreciate you more than you know family. Have an excellent weekend!!! https://www.tfgministries.com [email protected] PS: I apologize that I have been distant or not communicating as fast as usual. It's been a busy and rough week but God is awesome always!
1,112 views Feb 12, 2022
Nephtali1981
137K subscribers
https://youtu.be/vDH75NtXQUE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
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