Jonathan Emord, Governments Lie, Repeal PREP Act, RFK Fewer Chemicals, Gilbert Martina, Healthy Minds - The RSB Show 8-14-25

TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Jonathan Emord, RFK Vaccine Cuts, Governments Lie, Repeal PREP Act, RFK Calls for Fewer Chemicals, ANH Homeopathy Lawsuit, Docs Wants RFK Removal, Gilbert Martina, Healthy Minds – Healthy Nation, Lacticum Acidum and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/jonathan-emord-rfk-vaccine-cuts-governments-lie-repeal-prep-act-rfk-calls-for-fewer-chemicals-anh-homeopathy-lawsuit-docs-wants-rfk-removal-gilbert-martina-healthy-minds-healthy-nati/