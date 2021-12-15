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Gavin Newsom Backtracks on Child Vax Mandate
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633 views • December 15, 2021
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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