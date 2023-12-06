EPOCH TV | Trump Lawyer's Drops 2024 Bombshell; Supremacy Clause to US Constitution

EPOCH TIMES: Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov | Trump Lawyer's Drops 2024 Bombshell; Supremacy Clause to US Constitution
As Donald Trump's legal team tries to delay his trial in the RICO Georgia case as much as possible, the prosecutors are trying to set the trial right before the election, claiming it won't impede Trump's ability to campaign.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/trump-lawyer-drops-2024-truth-regarding-supremacy-clause-facts-matter-5541021?&utm_medium=FactsMatter&utm_source=SocialM&utm_campaign=RicoUpdate&utm_content=12-04-2023
