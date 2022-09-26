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An Introduction to the Constitution of the United States of America
The Hearts Center Community
The Hearts Center Community
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12 views • September 26, 2022

https://www.heartscenter.org - Adrie Min gave a presentation entitled: An Introduction to the Constitution of the United States of America. Adrie shares that the US Constitution has been abused and misused in the United States by government officials, and misunderstood by many US citizens. Adrie emphasizes the requirement for all US citizens to know and understand the Constitution and to become involved in local politics in order to protect their rights and freedoms. Adrie gives an overview of the Constitution, looks at the important differences between a republic and a democracy, and then speaks on the importance of safeguarding the US Constitution in its original form. Adrie’s presentation was one of three presentations during The Hearts Center 2022 Autumn Equinox Prayer Vigil Safeguarding Our Spiritual Heritage and Rights Now! Livestreamed from Livingston, Montana.


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Keywords
bill of rightsdifferences between a republic and a democracythe usa constitutionhistory of the constitutionsafeguarding the constitutionpurpose of the constitutionrepublican form of governmentwhat does inalienable rights meanstructures of us governmentfederal law versus state law
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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