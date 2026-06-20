Footage shows a huge fire and thick black smoke rising high over Russian capital Moscow on the morning of June 18, 2026, triggered by Ukrainian Drone Attacks on an oil refinery. Russia called Kiev's massive strike a terrorist attack and one of the biggest attacks in the last two years, with civilians, including children, among those killed or injured. Videos show Ukraine using almost the entire range of long-range drone types during the Moscow strike to try to make sure they could get through the air defenses. A group of at least 6 Ukrainian Sichen kamikaze drones — similar in design to Russian Geran (Shahed-type) drones — were recorded flying one by one toward the Moscow oil refinery during the morning attack. Sichen, first revealed in April 2026, is reported to have an estimated range of up to 1,400 km with a top speed of 200 km/h. Along with long-range attack drones, Ukrainian Bars drone-missiles were used in waves of strikes targeting Moscow. The RS-1 Bars, jet-powered, is a domestically developed long-range weapon with an estimated range of 700-800 km and a warhead believed to be in the 50-100 kg class. One UAV resembles the Morok drone, followed by another that looks similar to the FP-2.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said they shot down 992 drones across the country during the attack, including at least 194 drones flying toward Moscow in several waves. One observation from footage from Moscow shows video filmed by people speaking Arabic at the time when the Ukrainian drones were later successfully shot down. This goes against the narrative promoted by many pro-Western figures, who accuse Russia of letting Islamophobia grow, where Moscow sees Islamophobia as a big problem in Europe and urges Western countries to stop such discriminatory attitudes. Another Ukrainian drone was intercepted by Russian air defenses. Its crash caused an explosion on the roof near an oil refinery. A Moscow Fire Department Ka-32 firefighting helicopter is battling a massive fire caused by a one-way drone attack by the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces on the oil refinery. The helicopter has been dropping water on the burning fuel facilities while firefighters struggle to control the flames as smoke continues to rise above the refinery complex.

Even though Moscow faced one of the biggest drone attacks, Russian energy infrastructure, airports, and emergency services are still running under pressure. Kremlin officials are pushing President Vladimir Putin to order a tougher response against Ukrainian decision-making centers and infrastructure in retaliation for the drone attack. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, commenting on the massive attack, said, “Russia will launch a major strike on Ukrainian military targets and that the task set by Putin is being carried out.” It seems Ukraine is currently in Russian crosshairs.

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