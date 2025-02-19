One Man's Courage Changed America - Coach Joe Kennedy - Freedom Alive® Ep141

High school football Coach Joe Kennedy took a knee and quietly prayed for 15 to 20 seconds by himself on the 50-yard line of the football field after every game in Bremerton, Washington. Then overnight, this average Joe found himself in a legal battle that took him all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Joe shares his story and how he defended religious freedom for the rights of all Americans.

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

