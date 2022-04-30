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Farming inflation = Food inflation
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35 views • April 30, 2022
Tonight’s episode discussed the high cost of farming in today’s inflationary environment. Several examples illustrate the impact of these farming costs and the effects that they will have on food costs later this year. I believe the food inflation discussion will be the central concern for most consumers this fall.
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