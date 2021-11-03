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The Shift
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83 views • November 03, 2021
When the Bride goes up the devil comes down.
Romans 10:9
because, if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.
Abc Gospel of salvation
A - Admit
Admit that you are a sinner and ask God for forgivness of your sins.
B - Believe
Believe that Jesus died on the cross and rose from the dead on the third day by the power of God as a payment for your sins.
C - Confess
Confess whit you mouth Jesus as the Lord and saviour over your Life.
Music: Hades
by: Sascha Ende
Romans 10:9
because, if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.
Abc Gospel of salvation
A - Admit
Admit that you are a sinner and ask God for forgivness of your sins.
B - Believe
Believe that Jesus died on the cross and rose from the dead on the third day by the power of God as a payment for your sins.
C - Confess
Confess whit you mouth Jesus as the Lord and saviour over your Life.
Music: Hades
by: Sascha Ende
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