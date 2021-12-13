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QR codes coming off people - mark of the beast technology!
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619 views • December 13, 2021
Stay away from the vax
Stay away from vaxxed "people"
Ways to know if someone is vaxxed without asking them directly:
- Shine ultraviolet / black light on their hands and injection site - vaxxed glow, unvaxxed don't
- D-dimer test on heart attack risk - vaxxed have much higher values than unvaxxed
- EMF detector - vaxxed give >10x microtesla than unvaxxed
- Magnets: do they stick to the person?
- scan for Wi-fi (5G) hotspot and/or new Bluetooth devices - vaxxed tend to be a new walking Wi-fi hotspot and/or Bluetooth device
Stay away from vaxxed "people"
Ways to know if someone is vaxxed without asking them directly:
- Shine ultraviolet / black light on their hands and injection site - vaxxed glow, unvaxxed don't
- D-dimer test on heart attack risk - vaxxed have much higher values than unvaxxed
- EMF detector - vaxxed give >10x microtesla than unvaxxed
- Magnets: do they stick to the person?
- scan for Wi-fi (5G) hotspot and/or new Bluetooth devices - vaxxed tend to be a new walking Wi-fi hotspot and/or Bluetooth device
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