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OAN reporting on Covid vaccines
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55 views • August 27, 2021
OAN's Pearson Sharp reporting on evidence from around the world, regarding the safety and efficacy of the Covid vaccines. Doctors in England calling for complete cessation of using Covid vaccines on humans
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