Your Vaccine Passport Please!

Inch by inch, step by step, slowly the powers that are under the control of the Ruler of the air, his principalities, and rulers move us ever closer to global governance.



The vaccine passports are just another step toward the control they need to regulate every single aspect of human life. Their control of the virus they call humanity must be dealt with for this is what they call the decade of action!



Do you have any idea what they have planned for you and me? Do you understand the lateness of the hour as we move toward "as in the days of Noah?!"