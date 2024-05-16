Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
He Wagged His Tail Hope Drivers Can See Him But They Just Ignored And Drove Away Breaking His Heart!
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

The Moho


May 15, 2024


He Wagged His Tail Hope Drivers Can See Him But They Just Ignored And Drove Away Breaking His Heart!


This dog was abandoned in a dry drain after a car hit. People drove passed him, but no one did stop to help. The little soul has been there for days until Tom saw it. Starved and very thirsty. It look like someone brought him there after the hit. 3 fractures on his lower body...


Credit To: PAIS - Protetores dos Animais

Non-Governmental Organization (NGO)

🌍 Campo Mourão - PR 🇧🇷

🐕🐈 Adoção de animais: @adote_paiscm

💰 Colabore 👇🏻

▪️ Chave PIX: (44) 99937-7075

▪️ PicPay: @pais_cm


#ThẹMoho, #WaggingTails, #DogRescue


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOHEvkTCEN8

