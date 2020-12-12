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David DuByne - The ICE-AGE Cometh
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963 views • December 12, 2020
Solar activity occurs in cycles, the most well-known is the 11-year solar maximum to solar minimum, but our Sun also goes through longer duration more powerful cycles occurring in 400, 2000, 3600 and 7200 year intervals. Effects on societies during these Grand Solar Minimum cycles has been well catalogued through the millennia but always results in food shortages, economic contraction and population migration. Our Earth is now being effected by the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum and will intensify from this point forward through 2030 with the same effects on our modern world.
Buzzand_NZ; the following should be of interest:
British Astrophysicists: “Mini Ice Age is Accelerating – New ‘Maunder Minimum’ Has Begun” + the Beaufort Gyre
https://electroverse.net/british-astrophysicists-mini-ice-age-is-accelerating-new-maunder-minimum-has-begun/
Buzzand_NZ; the following should be of interest:
British Astrophysicists: “Mini Ice Age is Accelerating – New ‘Maunder Minimum’ Has Begun” + the Beaufort Gyre
https://electroverse.net/british-astrophysicists-mini-ice-age-is-accelerating-new-maunder-minimum-has-begun/
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