DAVID MARTIN, PHD | THE COVID VACCINE: A VACCINE OR "GENE THERAPY" TECHNOLOGY?

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DrsViewsOnVaccines
2288 subscribers
January 12, 2021
Discussing the legal definitions of vaccines, and whether the products currently being marketed as such meet this definition.
Link to sources:
https://bit.ly/38Fx6zY
Link to transcript:
https://bit.ly/3qcGHUI
In Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 (1905), the court held that the context for their opinion rested on the following principle:
“This court has more than once recognized it as a fundamental principle that 'persons and property are subjected to all kinds of restraints and burdens in order to secure the general comfort, health, and prosperity of the state…”
The Moderna and Pfizer “alleged vaccine” trials have explicitly acknowledged that their gene therapy technology has no impact on viral infection or transmission whatsoever and merely conveys to the recipient the capacity to produce an S1 spike protein endogenously by the introduction of a synthetic mRNA sequence. Therefore, the basis for the Massachusetts statute and the Supreme Court’s determination is moot in this case.
From Iowa Code:
Vaccine means a specially prepared antigen which, upon administration to a person, will result in immunity.
“Vaccine” means a specially prepared antigen administered to a person for the purpose of providing immunity.
Pursuant to the authority of Iowa Code section 147.76, the Board of Pharmacy hereby gives Notice of Intended Action to amend Chapter 8, “Universal Practice Standards,” and to adopt new Chapter 39, “Expanded Practice Standards,” Iowa Administrative Code.
Section 5(a) of the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C. § 45(a), prohibits “unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce.” Further, misrepresentations or deceptive omissions of material facts constitute deceptive acts or practices prohibited by this section of the Act. Notably, Section 12(a) of the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C. § 52(a), prohibits the dissemination of any false advertisement in or affecting commerce for the purpose of inducing, or which is likely to induce, the purchase of food, drugs, devices, services, or cosmetics. Supple is a “drug” as “drug” is defined in Section 15(c) of the FTC Act, 15 U.S.C. § 55(c).
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