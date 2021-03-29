© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Miracles in the Bible - What Jesus Taught About Them
Follow
0
Share
Report
32 views • March 29, 2021
'Miracles in the Bible & What Jesus Taught About Them' exposes several misconceptions about miracles. By examining miracles done by the apostles in Acts, as well as miracles in the Gospels (and Jesus' teachings on the subject), we answer the question of what is a miracle? and we dare to challenge the false miracles of the institutional church.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.